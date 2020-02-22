December 13, 1944 - February 20, 2020 Yadkinville- Mrs. Mary H. Shelton, 75, of Service Road, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Willowbrook Healthcare. She was born December 13, 1944 in Wilkes County to the late Claude and Katrina Eller Huffman. Mrs. Shelton worked for several years with Wachovia Bank, Unifi Textiles, and was a faithful member of Maplewood Baptist Church. She enjoyed life, especially the time spent traveling and camping with her husband and family around the country. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Marcia Brown, her brother, Ernest Huffman, her sisters-in-law, JoAnne Shelton, Violet Dillon, Gracie Shelton Brown and her brothers-in-law, Bobby Shelton, Billy Shelton. Surviving are her beloved husband of over 50 years, William J. "Jack" Shelton, of the home; her son, Darby W. Shelton; 2 sisters, Joan Beshears, Claudine (John) Bell; brothers, Ward (Kate) Eller, Arthur (Mahala) Huffman; several nieces, nephews, and special friends. The family will receive friends from 2:00-2:30 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:30 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Jimmy Lancaster. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Wilkesboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

Service information

Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Feb 23
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:30PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
