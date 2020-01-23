March 14, 1932 - January 18, 2020 Mr. Billy R. Shelton, 87, of Winston-Salem, formerly of Mt. Airy, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born in Surry County March 14, 1932 to the late Roy O. and Vannie F. Smith Shelton. Mr. Shelton was the accountant for McNair Construction. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Owen and Myra Shelton, and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shelton was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Eddins Shelton; and a brother, Charles Shelton. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Flat Rock Baptist Church, 1313 East Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC with Rev. Rusty Reed officiating. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services 206 W. Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030

Service information

Jan 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00PM
Flat Rock Baptist Church
1313 East Pine St.
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:30PM-3:30PM
Flat Rock Baptist Church
1313 East Pine St.
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
