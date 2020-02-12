February 16, 1931 - February 5, 2020 Mrs. Mamie Estell Oglesby Shelf was born February 16, 1931 in Mt. Airy, North Carolina to the late James and Mamie Sue Oglesby. She attended the WSFC schools and also nursing school, but made her career in teaching at Family Services Headstart for over 20 years. Spiritually, Mrs. Shelf was an active member of John Wesley AME Zion church for over 30 years, where she served as a deaconess and on the usher board. She was a loving wife, mother and auntie. She departed this life Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She leaves to cherish loving memories her husband of 63 years, Givens A. Shelf; one daughter, Gilda Shelf Holmes; son-in-law, Allen Holmes, II; a host of nieces including devoted nieces, Debra and Pamela Boston; nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 12:30 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at John Wesley AME Zion Church. The family will receive friends from 12-12:30 pm. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.

