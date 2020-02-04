April 2, 1932 - January 30, 2020 Mr. Mose William Sheff was born on April 2, 1932 and entered into eternal rest in January 30, 2020. He leaves behind a devoted wife, Bertha Sheff; grandson, Darryl (Larita) Glenn; great-granddaughter, Destiny and a host of other relatives. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. James United Methodist Church, 165 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045, (336) 969-6359, with family visitation at 11:30 AM. Interment in church cemetery. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

To plant a tree in memory of Mose Sheff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries