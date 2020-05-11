May 17, 1971 - May 5, 2020 Malissa Kennedy Sheets, 48 years of Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away on May 5th, 2020. Born in Winston Salem, North Carolina, she was the daughter of Larry and Joyce Kennedy. She graduated with honors from South Stokes high school. She enjoyed shopping, going to the beach, and most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was kind, gentle, and cared deeply about those that she loved. She is survived by her children Andrew Sheets (Allie), and Brandon Sheets (Becca), and the father of her children Darrick Sheets. Her grandchildren Lilly, Braiden, and Avaleigh Sheets. Her parents Joyce and Larry Kennedy. Her brother Wayne Kennedy (Debbie). Her nieces Kristian and Lauren Kennedy. Great Niece Leelynn Fulk, and great nephew Nolan Smith. The memorial service will be held on May 11, 2020 at 5-7pm at the Liberty Baptist Church Fellowship Hall 1548 Old Hollow Road Winston Salem, NC 27105.

