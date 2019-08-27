May 3, 1926 - August 25, 2019 Mr. Charles Burl Sharpe, age 93, of King, NC, passed through the door to his heavenly home on August 25, 2019. "I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved and shall go in and out, and find pasture." (John 10:9). Mr. Sharpe was born to Andrew and Lavenia Reedy Sharpe on May 3, 1926 in Ashe County, North Carolina. He was a graduate of Lansing High School of Ashe County and Draughn's Business College of Winston-Salem. He served in the armed services in Korea at the end of WWII. He was a trusted advisor to many in the community as a certified life underwriter with MetLife until his retirement and later as an insurance broker for Blue Cross Blue Shield. He also taught CLU insurance courses at Wake Forest University. He valued education and was a lifelong learner. He was active in the community as a member of the Lions Club. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Stanleyville for over 65 years, serving as a deacon, church clerk, Sunday School teacher, and choir member. Mr. Sharpe was known as an avid gardener, growing beautiful gardens and fruit trees. He loved his family, travel, reading and most of all, he loved the Lord. He was predeceased by his parents and six brothers: Joe Sharpe, Ray Sharpe, Paul Sharpe, Grant Sharpe, Dean Sharpe and Don Sharpe. He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Faye Lucille Vannoy Sharpe; a son, Charles Sharpe (Sherrill) of Pfafftown; daughter, Sandra Cheek (Tommy) of Pinnacle; daughter Linda Combs (Benny) of Rural Hall, daughter Pamela Arthur (Ned) of Charlotte, five grandchildren: Whitney Sharpe of Pfafftown, Katherine Kiser (Jordan) of King, Sarah Welch (Eric) of King, Emily Combs of Durham, Ben Combs (Christina) of Winston-Salem, and two great-grandchildren: Ella and Adelyn Kiser. Also surviving are several beloved sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who have provided loving care for both Mr. and Mrs. Sharpe. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Stanleyville with Pastor Eddie Honeycutt, Pastor Johnson Gupton, and Pastor T Welch officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Stanleyville, 851 Ziglar Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 or to Audio Bibles for the Blind. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045
