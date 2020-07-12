September 23, 1938 - June 12, 2020 Howard (Howie) Jerry Share passed away on June 12, 2020 at the age of 81 from colon cancer. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Howie was born on September 23, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY to Simon and Francine (Wexler) Share. He graduated from Lafayette High School in Brooklyn and attended the New York School of Finance. Howie became a registered representative of the New York Stock Exchange and earned various securities licenses. He was employed by Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith; Orvis Brothers; and Marvin P. Brown Co. Howie also served honorably in the United States Army reserves for six years. He had a second career with the New York City Police Department, from which he retired at age 44, and moved his family from Howard Beach, NY to Clemmons, NC in 1982. Howie had many passions and hobbies that he enjoyed during his retirement. He was a numismatist who was known for his expertise in Ancient Greek and Roman coins as well as early American coins. He was a contributor to "World Coin News" and the "Numismatic News." Howie put together large collections of coins (Morgan silver dollars were his favorite), baseball cards, fountain pens, children's lunchboxes, watches, police and chauffeur badges, hunting and fishing licenses, mechanical banks, electronic toys, Hawaiian shirts (made in Hawaii), school yearbooks, and ancient artifacts while traveling to Europe, Egypt, and the South Pacific Islands. He particularly enjoyed international cruises. One of Howie's greatest joys was riding around in flashy convertibles. Over the years, he owned a red Delta 88 Royale, three red Mustangs, a red McLaren, blue and red Miatas, and a yellow Sky convertible. Howie loved attending live antique auctions, day-trading stock options, and going to flea markets, antique shops, and coin shows. His wife and grandchildren enjoyed accompanying him on trips to the bulk Goodwill Outlet stores, which he visited weekly in search of a "score." Whenever possible, Howie brought along his cherished dogs. He loved all animals, especially poodles, and befriended them in his local and international travels. Howie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dena Korrasik Share; a daughter and son-in-law, Marla and Ken Singer; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Linda (Nolte) Share; and a son, John Share. He is also survived by his sister, Lucille Berger. Howie's memory will live on through his precious grandchildren, Sarah Singer (Nick DeSantis), Dan Singer (Morgan Fecto), Seth Singer, Lexi Share, Tara Share, Josie Share, and Sadie Share, and step-grandchildren Alex Herzing, Marli Young (Mikey Young), and Jacob Herzing (Bethany Herzing). His pups, Elvis and Priscilla, will miss him greatly. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at 10 AM on July17 Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howie's memory may be made to: The Jill Korrasik Memorial Nursing Scholarship c/o Mohawk Valley Community College 1101 Sherman Street Utica, NY 13501 Howie's niece, Jill, was a nursing student who died in a tragic car accident at age 21. We will always need nurses!

Tags

Load entries