September 23, 1938 - June 12, 2020 Howard (Howie) Jerry Share passed away on June 12, 2020 at the age of 81 from colon cancer. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Howie was born on September 23, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY to Simon and Francine (Wexler) Share. He graduated from Lafayette High School in Brooklyn and attended the New York School of Finance. Howie became a registered representative of the New York Stock Exchange and earned various securities licenses. He was employed by Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith; Orvis Brothers; and Marvin P. Brown Co. Howie also served honorably in the United States Army reserves for six years. He had a second career with the New York City Police Department, from which he retired at age 44, and moved his family from Howard Beach, NY to Clemmons, NC in 1982. Howie had many passions and hobbies that he enjoyed during his retirement. He was a numismatist who was known for his expertise in Ancient Greek and Roman coins as well as early American coins. He was a contributor to "World Coin News" and the "Numismatic News." Howie put together large collections of coins (Morgan silver dollars were his favorite), baseball cards, fountain pens, children's lunchboxes, watches, police and chauffeur badges, hunting and fishing licenses, mechanical banks, electronic toys, Hawaiian shirts (made in Hawaii), school yearbooks, and ancient artifacts while traveling to Europe, Egypt, and the South Pacific Islands. He particularly enjoyed international cruises. One of Howie's greatest joys was riding around in flashy convertibles. Over the years, he owned a red Delta 88 Royale, three red Mustangs, a red McLaren, blue and red Miatas, and a yellow Sky convertible. Howie loved attending live antique auctions, day-trading stock options, and going to flea markets, antique shops, and coin shows. His wife and grandchildren enjoyed accompanying him on trips to the bulk Goodwill Outlet stores, which he visited weekly in search of a "score." Whenever possible, Howie brought along his cherished dogs. He loved all animals, especially poodles, and befriended them in his local and international travels. Howie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dena Korrasik Share; a daughter and son-in-law, Marla and Ken Singer; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Linda (Nolte) Share; and a son, John Share. He is also survived by his sister, Lucille Berger. Howie's memory will live on through his precious grandchildren, Sarah Singer (Nick DeSantis), Dan Singer (Morgan Fecto), Seth Singer, Lexi Share, Tara Share, Josie Share, and Sadie Share, and step-grandchildren Alex Herzing, Marli Young (Mikey Young), and Jacob Herzing (Bethany Herzing). His pups, Elvis and Priscilla, will miss him greatly. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at 10 AM on July17 Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howie's memory may be made to: The Jill Korrasik Memorial Nursing Scholarship c/o Mohawk Valley Community College 1101 Sherman Street Utica, NY 13501 Howie's niece, Jill, was a nursing student who died in a tragic car accident at age 21. We will always need nurses!
Most Popular
-
Paul's Italian restaurant closes for good; auction planned for Friday.
-
Schools reopening proposal puts more kids in buildings each day. Under plan, parents would have to register children to ride school bus
-
Shooter indicted on murder charge in death of Julius Sampson Jr.
-
Governor delays school reopening decisions as NC reports its second-highest day of new COVID-19 cases. Forsyth adds 75 cases.
-
'I can't breathe,' John Neville repeatedly told the officers and the nurse now charged in his death, sources say
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately