April 5, 1950 - August 1, 2019 Elizabeth Anne Gibson Shanahan, 69, of King, NC died August 1, 2019 after an extended illness. Her funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 416 Hartgrove Rd, King, NC. Elizabeth worked as a substitute teacher and taught classes in acrylic painting. She enjoyed interior decorating, writing children's stories, and traveling the world. She is survived by two daughters, Kim Shanahan and Brigette Pfister, and three grandchildren, Summer Stanley, and Robert and Harrison Pfister. She also leaves behind three siblings, Jean Maley, Tim Gibson, and Tom Gibson. The family would like to thank Trellis Supportive Care and Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation for their care and kindness. Hayworth-Miller 141 Smith-Edwards Rd
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
