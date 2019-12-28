July 13, 1930 - December 26, 2019 James Ray Shaffner, 89, passed away Thursday December 26, 2019. He was born July 13, 1930 in Surry County to the late Ernest Dewey Shaffner and Maxie Ennice Gentry Shaffner. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Ernest Shaffner and Frankie Shaffner; granddaughter Dania Cothren; son-in-law Donald Goodwin. Surviving are his wife Patty Moxley Shaffner of 69 years; children Deborah June Goodwin, James Edward (Rhonda) Shaffner, and Amanda Gail Brown; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters Ola M. Baker and Erma L. Shaffner. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville. His funeral will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday December 30, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel in Jonesville by ministers Jim Holt, Leslie Pulley, and Franklin Zimmerman. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 4517 Little Mountain Road Jonesville, NC 28642
Shaffner, James Ray
To send flowers to the family of James Shaffner, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 29
Visitation
Sunday, December 29, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
4517 Little Mountain Road
Jonesville, NC 28642
4517 Little Mountain Road
Jonesville, NC 28642
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
1:00PM
1:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
4517 Little Mountain Road
Jonesville, NC 28642
4517 Little Mountain Road
Jonesville, NC 28642
Guaranteed delivery before James's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately