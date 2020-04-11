March 1, 1923 - April 8, 2020 WEAVERVILLE Donnie Wheeler Sevier, age 97, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Mrs. Sevier was born March 1, 1923 in Buncombe County to the late J.L. and Ollie Ballard Wheeler; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. She was the oldest member of Alexander Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Sevier, II who died in 2010. Surviving are her children, William "Bill" Sevier and wife Nancy of Fairview, Elizabeth Hawkins and husband Phillip of Weaverville, and Kenneth "Ken" Sevier and wife Cynthia of Germanton, NC; grandchildren, Brent and wife Emily, Mark and wife Emily, Christy and husband Mel, John and wife Grace Ann and Charlie and wife Amie; great-grandchildren, Emma, Adam, Sara, Braylon, Brooklyn, Gavin, Abi, Johnathan, Anna Grace and Charlotte. A private graveside service was held in West Memorial Park, Weaverville, with the Reverends Ray and Marjory Kiess officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alexander Chapel United Methodist Church "Building Fund" c/o Cynthia Black, 16 Ryan Lane, Weaverville, NC 28787. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Janice Hawkins, Melia Leffew, Linda Phillips, Susan Ledford, Felicia Harwood and Lisa Rollins as well as Dr. Enrique Varela and the staff at Emerald Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Sevier's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com. West Family Funeral Services 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, NC 28787
