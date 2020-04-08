January 21, 1930 - April 5, 2020 Robert R. (Bob) Severs, Sr., longtime educator and leader in local, state, and federal educational organizations, passed away at Arbor Acres on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Mary Cecile Severs and Frank Chadwick Severs, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Chadwick Pate of North Augusta, S.C. Bob was a native of Yancey County. His first two years of undergraduate credits were earned from the University of North Carolina in what was then an evening college program. Both his undergraduate and graduate degrees were received at East Tennessee State University. His postgraduate education was completed at UNC-CH and Wake Forest University. Bob's professional career began in the Yancey and Buncombe County Schools, after which he joined the faculty of Virginia Intermont College and taught history in the Preparatory Program of that institution. It was during this period that he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, working in Troop Information and Education. He joined the Winston-Salem City Schools in the early 1960's, teaching in the program for academically gifted students at Dalton Junior High School. His administrative career began at Gray High School, where he served as assistant principal until the school was closed and turned over to the N.C. School of the Arts in 1965. With the passage of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 and the accompanying infusion of new federal money into the business of education, Bob was named to a new post, Director of Federal Programs for the WSFC Schools, and was responsible for the management of these programs, including funding, development, and government relations. During this time he was instrumental in the establishment of the N.C. Association of Compensatory Educators (NCACE), in which he served as a board member, president, and chairman of the Legislative Committee. The major function of this organization was to facilitate the development, implementation, and evaluation of programs funded under Title 1, of ESEA for eligible children. Bob won the Distinguished Leadership Award from the National Association of Federal Education Programs Administrators (NAFEPA), a support organization for educators who work with federally funded programs in their local school districts and states. A founding member of NAFEPA, he served on the Executive Board and was chair of the Legislative Committee. As a longtime member of the American Association of School Administrators (AASA), Bob was deeply involved in the work of the Legislative Corps, whose members lobbied members of Congress in support of AASA's legislative agenda and priorities involving numerous education programs. He had a passion for this work, which did have an impact on education policy, regulations, and funding for education programs. In retirement, Bob continued to demonstrate his conviction that both active and retired school personnel should be involved in the legislative and political process. This was evident in his work with North Carolina Retired School Personnel (NCRSP) where he devoted many years of service as local and district president, as well as legislative chair at the local, district, and state levels. He was a strong believer in grassroots lobbying. Bob was a member of Centenary United Methodist and was a strong supporter of that church and its ministries, having served as a Sunday School teacher and member of the Board. Surviving are his wife, Lenna Rose Severs; sons, Robert R. Severs, Jr. of Clemmons, Edwin B. Severs of Winston-Salem; and two grandchildren, Sophie Rose Severs and Robert Severs, III. There will be a private memorial service at Centenary United Methodist Church. Memorials should be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. 5th St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or WS/FC Retired School Personnel, 3550 Stimpson Dr., Pfafftown, NC 27040. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
