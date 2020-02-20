October 13, 1935 - February 18, 2020 Gail Looney Setser of Winston-Salem, died Tuesday February 18, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lenoir, NC on October 13, 1935 to the late Fred B. and Edna Poovey Looney. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James R. Setser of the home; son, Jeff Setser and wife Beth of Charlotte; grandson, Jason of Houston, TX and granddaughter, Claire of Raleigh; sister, Jo Ann Lineberger (Dorus) of Gastonia, NC; four nephews, Steve Lineberger, Mark Looney, Alan Looney and Glen Looney. Preceded in death by her brother, William J. Looney. Graveside service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir with Rev. Roger Barnes officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Service information

Feb 21
Graveside
Friday, February 21, 2020
1:00PM
Blue Ridge Memorial Park
2017 Wilkesboro Blvd.
Lenor, NC 28645
