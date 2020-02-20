October 13, 1935 - February 18, 2020 Gail Looney Setser of Winston-Salem, died Tuesday February 18, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lenoir, NC on October 13, 1935 to the late Fred B. and Edna Poovey Looney. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James R. Setser of the home; son, Jeff Setser and wife Beth of Charlotte; grandson, Jason of Houston, TX and granddaughter, Claire of Raleigh; sister, Jo Ann Lineberger (Dorus) of Gastonia, NC; four nephews, Steve Lineberger, Mark Looney, Alan Looney and Glen Looney. Preceded in death by her brother, William J. Looney. Graveside service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir with Rev. Roger Barnes officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Service information
1:00PM
2017 Wilkesboro Blvd.
Lenor, NC 28645
Most Popular
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
Police arrest two men in connection with incident in which a driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into police car; one officer is injured
-
Susan Sarandon visits Winston-Salem as national surrogate for the Bernie Sanders campaign
-
Guilty plea in fatal shooting at Cook Out restaurant off Peters Creek Parkway
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately