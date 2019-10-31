July 20, 1927 - October 17, 2019 Stanley went to be with Jesus at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on Oct. 17, 2019. He was born in Spring Grove, PA to John Martin and Gertrude Hollinger Senft. After graduating from William Penn High School,York, PA in June of 1945, he went into the Army Air Corps in September of that year. He received a medical discharge in Feb. of 1947. On July 19, 1947, he married Mary Esther Lentz and they were happily married for 68 years. He worked 27 years for A&P Grocery Stores in PA. Stanley wrote: "After almost 40 years of knowing ABOUT the Lord, I received Him as my own personal Savior on April 13, 1975 in my pastor's office. I tried to live the Christian life in my own strength but there was always an emptiness. The Lord used Matt. 7:21-23 to finally draw me unto Himself. What a change! That emptiness was filled by an unspeakable peace and joy that continued the rest of my life." Stanley was predeceased by his wife, Mary Esther, a son, Wayne Senft and his brother, Elmer Senft. He is survived by his sister, Marion Senft Glover; his son, Stan E. Senft and daughter-in-law, Debbie Senft; grandchildren Carmen Senft Grimes and husband, Will, and Bradley Senft Rayne; and 3 great-grandchildren: Abigail Grimes, Isaac Grimes and Avalon Rayne. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date in York, PA. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S. Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Salem Funerals and Cremations 120 South Main St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Tags

Load entries