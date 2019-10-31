July 20, 1927 - October 17, 2019 Stanley went to be with Jesus at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on Oct. 17, 2019. He was born in Spring Grove, PA to John Martin and Gertrude Hollinger Senft. After graduating from William Penn High School,York, PA in June of 1945, he went into the Army Air Corps in September of that year. He received a medical discharge in Feb. of 1947. On July 19, 1947, he married Mary Esther Lentz and they were happily married for 68 years. He worked 27 years for A&P Grocery Stores in PA. Stanley wrote: "After almost 40 years of knowing ABOUT the Lord, I received Him as my own personal Savior on April 13, 1975 in my pastor's office. I tried to live the Christian life in my own strength but there was always an emptiness. The Lord used Matt. 7:21-23 to finally draw me unto Himself. What a change! That emptiness was filled by an unspeakable peace and joy that continued the rest of my life." Stanley was predeceased by his wife, Mary Esther, a son, Wayne Senft and his brother, Elmer Senft. He is survived by his sister, Marion Senft Glover; his son, Stan E. Senft and daughter-in-law, Debbie Senft; grandchildren Carmen Senft Grimes and husband, Will, and Bradley Senft Rayne; and 3 great-grandchildren: Abigail Grimes, Isaac Grimes and Avalon Rayne. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date in York, PA. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S. Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Salem Funerals and Cremations 120 South Main St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
Bill, 83, knew he loved Shirley, 82, when they met. Three months later, he proposed. The Greensboro couple's now honeymooning.
-
Greensboro woman who was killed while helping stranded motorist was a math teacher in Forsyth County
-
Police ID teen shot and killed near Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem
-
Winston-Salem man caught with more than 36 times the threshold weight for heroin trafficking
-
Police identify man who was shot near apartments in Winston-Salem
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Win 4 VIP tickets PLUS dinner for 4 at The Village Tavern.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately