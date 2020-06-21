July 12, 2020 - June 12, 2020 Ronnie James Seney was born dead at Forsyth Memorial Hospital Friday, June 12, 2020. A nine month beautiful baby boy fully developed in every way. His parents are Ronald and Leigh Seney of 212 Karen Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. His grandparents are Karen and Leon Sales; Shelia Leach and William Seney; great-grandmothers June H. Beshears and Mony Whitton all of Winston-Salem. His aunt and uncle, Mitzi and Doug Riddle and first cousin Gavin Eaton of Walnut Cove. Uncles, Billy and Shaun Seney of Winston-Salem. There will be a private family service for Ronnie at Bethany Baptist Church with Dr. Brad Stamey and The Rev. Brian Alverson officiating. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home & Cremations of Winston-Salem is assisting the Seney Family.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Seney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

