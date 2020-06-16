November 23, 1944 - June 14, 2020 Jerry Cole Selph, 75, passed away in his sleep on the morning of Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was retired from Fed Ex Freight trucking company. Prior to Fed Ex, he worked for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Western Electric. Jerry was born in Cowan, Tennessee and lived there until he was six years old, moving with his family to Winston-Salem. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Chris and Ed Selph; brother, Ronnie; and sister, Terri. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jean Poteat Selph; and his loving daughter, Lisa Keasler (Mickey). Also surviving is one sister, Lynn Selph; and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Jimmy Lancaster officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
