November 21, 1937 - November 24, 2019 Simone "Simmie" Mary Sell passed away in her sleep in the early morning of November 24, 2019, at the age of 82. Although she moved to Atlanta, Georgia for health reasons, her heart never left the community of Winston-Salem that she called home for over 33 years. She was an active, dedicated member of South Fork Church of Christ and valued immensely her many friendships in the church. She is remembered by her daughter, Carrie Williams, her son-in-law, Bryan, and her grandson, Jay. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens, 3470 U.S. Highway 221 N, Crumpler, North Carolina 28617. In lieu of flowers, it was Simmie's wish that memorials be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
