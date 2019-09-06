March 19, 1955 - September 4, 2019 Linda Worley Self went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Linda was born in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia on March 19, 1955, to Luther D. and Lucille F. Worley. She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her husband, Barry Self. Linda was a graduate of Wake Forest University and worked as an R&D Technologist at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company until 2004. She earned a degree in Interior Design from Salem College and her senior project won the President's Award for Interior Design. Linda was a member of the Winston-Salem Dog Training Club and the Basset Hound Club of America, where she trained and competed with Sophie and Rainie. Linda was a member of Fairview Moravian Church and enjoyed serving as a diener, especially the Christmas Eve Lovefeasts. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairview Moravian Organ Fund, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106; Fairview Moravian Band Fund, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106; or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

