March 19, 1955 - September 4, 2019 Linda Worley Self went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Linda was born in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia on March 19, 1955, to Luther D. and Lucille F. Worley. She was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her husband, Barry Self. Linda was a graduate of Wake Forest University and worked as an R&D Technologist at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company until 2004. She earned a degree in Interior Design from Salem College and her senior project won the President's Award for Interior Design. Linda was a member of the Winston-Salem Dog Training Club and the Basset Hound Club of America, where she trained and competed with Sophie and Rainie. Linda was a member of Fairview Moravian Church and enjoyed serving as a diener, especially the Christmas Eve Lovefeasts. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 2pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairview Moravian Organ Fund, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106; Fairview Moravian Band Fund, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27106; or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
A man was shot at while sitting in his car in Winston-Salem. It is the city's third drive-by shooting in 4 days.
-
Arrest in fatal shooting at intersection of Silas Creek, South Main in Winston-Salem
-
2 men shot as they stood outside home on Longview Drive, Winston-Salem police say
-
Police ID man slain in Sunnyside
-
Shots fired at Bolton Park after food wasn't ready, Winston-Salem police say. The park and the pool were closed temporarily.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately