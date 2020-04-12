Seivers, Judith "Judy" Cann September 25, 1945 - April 7, 2020 Mrs. Judith "Judy" Cann Seivers, 74, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with her family by her side. Judy was born September 25, 1945, in Winston-Salem to James and Stella Cann. Judy grew up in Winston Salem and attended R.J. Reynolds High School. In 1965 she met her husband Jerry at Chuck Wagon restaurant while cruising Stratford Rd. and three months later they were married. They shared 54 years of marriage. Her first job was at Dunn and Bradstreet. She then went on to work for the Winston-Salem Police Department up until 1971 when she had her first child. For the next 15 years, she was a dedicated and loving homemaker for her husband and two children. Once her children were older, she went to work for Jefferson Pilot for 5 years. Judy grew up attending the Winston-Salem Friends Meeting Quaker church and in later years joined Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville, NC. She enjoyed singing in the choir at both churches. She was also a talented pianist and enjoyed playing duets with her sister at family gatherings and occasionally filling in as pianist for church services and special events when needed. Cross-stitching was a favorite hobby of hers. Over the years, she gifted many beautiful creations for family and friends. She also enjoyed planting and tending to her flower garden and other plants. One of her favorite authors was Nicholas Sparks and she always looked forward to reading his books when they came out. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and her younger brother, Lynn Cann. She is survived by her husband, Jerry E. Seivers; children, Julie S. Hudspeth and husband, David and John C. Seivers and wife, Cathy; granddaughters, Ashlyn Seivers and Brianna Seivers; sister, Cynthia Cann Lightsey; sister-in-law, Cathey Cann; nephews, Cary Cann and wife, Roxane and Grant Cann; and niece, Liz Lesage and husband, Jon. A service to celebrate Judy's life will take place at Unity Moravian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Moravian Church, 8300 Concord Church Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Mrs. Seivers. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
Second COVID-19 death in Forsyth County; Winston-Salem closes dog parks over crowd concerns
-
At 16, he had a role in a fatal shooting at Wake Forest. After sentencing, he’ll likely be released soon.
-
April 27 could end senior year for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools
-
Forsyth cases of COVID-19 near 100
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately