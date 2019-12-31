September 15, 1929 - December 29, 2019 Harvey Wesley Seivers, age 90, of Walkertown, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday December 29, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1929 to the late Boston and Rosa Seivers. Harvey was a graduate of Guilford College and served his country very proudly during the Korean Conflict in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He was retired from Western Electric/AT&T with 37 years of service as a senior contract specialist. He was a life-long member of Oak Grove Moravian Church, serving on many boards, committees and any way he could. He enjoyed working on special projects, especially the annual chicken and Brunswick stew. He was a loving husband, father, grandaddy, great-grandaddy and friend to many. In additions to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Seivers; his sister, Grace Martin; and a great-granddaughter, Emma Caroline Meadows. Surviving is his loving wife, Betty Cartwright Seivers; they just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 17, 2019. Also surviving are his daughters, Pam Ellis, Pat West and husband, Mark; granddaughters, Diana Hartness and husband, Mitch, Emily Meadows and husband, Kenny; and great-grandchildren, which were his pride and joy, Kinley Hartness, Tanner Hartness, Mariella Meadows and Abigail Meadows. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Oak Grove Moravian Church with Rev. David Berrier officiating. Harvey will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Moravian Church. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Seivers, Harvey Wesley
Service information
Jan 1
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
2:00PM
Oak Grove Moravian Church
120 Hammock Farm Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
