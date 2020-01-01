November 17, 1922 - December 30, 2019 Ralph McKinley Sechrist died on December 30, 2019 in Clemmons. He was born in Forsyth County on November 17, 1922 to the late Lela and Charles Sechrist Sr. He was a WWII veteran and retired from Western Electric after 35 years. He was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, taught Sunday School, and served on various boards. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Austin Sechrist; daughter Vickie Sutton; great-granddaughter Abigail Sechrist; daughter-in-law Brenda Sechrist; five sisters and three brothers. Ralph is survived by sons Ralph M. Sechrist Jr. (Susan) of Denver, NC and Keith Sechrist of Clemmons; grandchildren: Erika Hill, Bryan Sechrist, Lisa Sutton-Noemi, Scott Sutton, David Sechrist, Heather Anderson, Carey Hurley; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister Pat Lyall (Sonny). The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3 at Calvary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S. Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Sechrist, Ralph McKinley
Service information
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Calvary Baptist Church
134 S. Peace Haven Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
134 S. Peace Haven Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Calvary Baptist Church
134 S. Peace Haven Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
134 S. Peace Haven Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
