March 14, 1930 - December 20, 2019 Mr. William Earl Sebastian ("Sebo"), 89, of Kernersville passed away at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital on Friday, December 20, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Winston-Salem on March 14, 1930, to the late Major Sebastian and Earlie Leonard Sebastian. In 1951, Bill entered the US Army after receiving this draft notice on Christmas Eve, 1950. He served in the 31st infantry division and served in Germany. He loved to play golf, watch the Atlanta Braves, and design and build projects around his home. In his free time, Bill enjoyed telling his "war stories" as he reflected on his past experiences. He worked for Piedmont Airlines for thirty-two years and Bendix as a consultant after retirement. In 1992, he was awarded the prestigious VOLARE Award by the Airline Avionics Institute. He dearly loved and was loved by his family, friends and his church. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his son, Michael "Butch" Sebastian and brother, Homer Sebastian. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 37 years, Deborah; son, Scott Williams and wife Kim; daughters, Linda Sebastian, Pamela Banks and husband Max; five grandchildren, Michael, Travis, Carly, Jackson, and Jayden; father-in-law, Harold Stone; sister-in-law, Karen Stone; brother-in-law, Brian Stone and wife Cathy; brother-in-law, Harold Stone and wife Vicky. A visitation will be held 1:00PM Thursday, December 26th, 2019 followed by a service at 2:00 PM at Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1018 Piney Grove Rd, Kernersville NC 27284, officiated by Rev. Will VanWieren. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Pine Grove United Methodist Church. Oniline condolences can be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com. Hayworth-Miller
Sebastian, William
To send flowers to the family of William Sebastian, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery (Kernersville)
1018 Piney Grove Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
1018 Piney Grove Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
Guaranteed delivery before William's Visitation begins.
Dec 26
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 26, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery (Kernersville)
1018 Piney Grove Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
1018 Piney Grove Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
Guaranteed delivery before William's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately