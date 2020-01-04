Sebastian, Mala April 16, 1948 - January 2, 2020 Mala Sebastian, 71, passed away at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem on January 2, 2020 after a 3-year battle with ALS. She was born in Sri Lanka, where she spent her childhood. After marriage she moved to England with her husband where their son was born. In 1985 she relocated to USA after her husband accepted a job at Lehigh University, PA. With each new job the family moved from PA to Princeton, NJ, to Chattanooga, TN, to Camden, SC, to Ringgold, GA, and finally to Winston-Salem, NC, where she lived till her death. She made and connected with many dear friends throughout her life of travels. To know Mala was to laugh with Mala. Mala was a gifted tennis player, winning several tennis tournaments in three different continents and also an accomplished pianist. Before succumbing to ALS, she was very active in sports and other activities and taught piano at Jackson's Music Store in Winston-Salem. She loved cooking and entertaining and was especially good at cooking Asian food. She was preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Charlotte Fernando, of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka. She leaves behind her sister Ione Fernando and brother Anil Fernando of Moratuwa, Sri Lanka, as well as her husband Andries Don Sebastian of Winston-Salem, NC, her son Andre Sebastian, daughter-in-law Mindy Bunch Sebastian, and grandsons Eli and Simon Sebastian, all of Perry, GA. She will be cremated at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 on Sunday, January 5th, 2020. Visitation will be from 2-4 pm, with the funeral service starting at 4 pm. A reception will immediately follow at Homestead Hill Retirement Community at 5.30 pm. In lieu of flowers please send donations to ALS Association, NC Chapter, 4 N. Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601. Online condolences can be made through the funeral home at www.hayworth-miller.com. The family would like to express their gratitude to Mala's wonderful caregivers, who became like family to her: Maribel Cova, Maribel Perez, Lupita Perez, Macy Benitez, and Gracie Hernandez. Additional thanks to Homestead Hills Retirement Community staff and residents for making her feel at home all the time. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
Sebastian, Mala
To plant a tree in memory of Mala Sebastian as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately