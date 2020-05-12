July 12, 1931 - May 6, 2020 Rondall Dalton Sears, 88, of Clemmons, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 6. Born July 12, 1931, in East Bend, N.C., to the late Early Gray and Etta Davis Sears, Dalton (also affectionately known as Ron) graduated from Kernersville High School, served in the US Army during the Korean War, and retired from Western Electric (AT&T) after 35 years of service. After retirement, Dalton enjoyed life to the fullest for the next 30 years doing what he loved most; vegetable gardening (which he graciously shared with others), fishing, being an all-around handyman, meeting his buddies at McDonald's and Pete's Family Restaurant, and spending time with his family and dearest friends, Tom Hart and Jim Smith. Dalton is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Betty Poovey Sears of the home; daughters, Robin Sears (C.H. McMahan) of Bermuda Run and Tina Chappell (Jon) of Clemmons; grandson, Cameron Chappell (Brandi) of Clemmons; great-granddaughter, Chloe Grace Chappell; his beloved dog, Maggie; sister, Nina Bryant of Pawleys Island; step-granddaughter, Nikki Murphy (Steve) of Doylestown, PA; step-great-grandsons, Callan and Mason Murphy; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends throughout Clemmons. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Memorial Gardens in Clemmons with Mark Jones officiating. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank NWNC, 3655 Reed Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem NC 27103

