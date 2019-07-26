October 25, 1927 - July 24, 2019 Frances Brewer Gentry Sealey, 91, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Frances was born on October 25, 1927 in Forsyth County to the late Walter Dewitt Brewer and Grace Walker Brewer. She retired from R.J. Reynolds after 35 years of service. Frances enjoyed walking and socializing during her time at Creekside Terrace and was an animal lover, having a special fondness for cats. Most of all, she loved her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Allen Sealey and Roland Gentry; a brother, Dewitt Brewer; and two sisters, Arie Creasman Wood and Hazel Chapple. Surviving family includes her children, C. Steve Gentry (Brenda) and Roland Gentry, Jr. (DeeDee); step-children, Robin Moore (Randy), Kim Puckett (Ricky) and Chris Sealey (Kathy); five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one great-great-granddaughter. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Harold Fletcher officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crisis Control Ministry: 200 E. Tenth St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Oasis Shriners: 604 Doug Mayes Pl., Charlotte, NC 28262. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
