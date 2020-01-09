Thomasville - Mrs. Ella Mae Seago, 94, passed away January 7, 2020. A funeral service will be conducted 2 PM Friday, January 10th at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall. Visitation will be held from 1 PM to 2 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
