May 1, 1928 - August 25, 2019 ADVANCE - Mr. William Wallace "Bill" Seaford, 91, of Hwy. 801 South, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born May 1, 1928, in Davie County, to the late Tony Jackson and Minnie Belle Hamilton Seaford. Bill was a member of Fork Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, especially working on the farm. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who adored his great-grandchildren. Bill loved joking and was exceptionally witty. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Peggy Jolly Seaford; and siblings, Pauline Livengood, Venice Livengood, Bernice Hinkle, Maxine Correll, Jeanette Beane, Laverne Gaither, Dwight Seaford, Lee Seaford and Reginald Seaford. Survivors include a son, Tony Seaford (Brenda) of Advance; a granddaughter, Brett Boger (Chad) of Mocksville; two great-grandchildren, Jack and Kate Boger; one step-grandson, Jeff Allen (Tara) of Advance; one step-great-grandson, Dean Allen; two sisters-in-law, Dorcas Seaford and Sarah Seaford, both of Advance; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, at Fork Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Garrett and Rev. Craig Seaford officiating. The body will be placed in the church thirty minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, at Eaton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Fork Baptist Church, 3140 US Hwy 64 East, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
