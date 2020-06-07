May 30, 1948 - June 2, 2020 Shirley Olean Jackson-Scott, 72, passed June 2, 2020 in Forsyth County. She was born May 30, 1948 in Forsyth County to William Duck and Minnie Belle Bynum Jackson. She retired from US Airways, a graduate of Winston-Salem State University. A faithful member of First Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: Daughter, Mrs. LaTeesha (Doug) Scott Mungin; 2 Grandchildren Douglas T. Mungin, Jr. and Laila D. Mungin; one sister, Minnie Jackson Evans; 2 nephews 4 nieces and a host great nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and many many friends. Private funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 10th at 11:00 am where the Eulogist will be Rev. Paul Robeson Ford and interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Visitation Tuesday (12p-6pm) at Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service. The funeral cortege will assemble and leave from the residence. Online Condolensces may be made www.gilmorefunerals.com. Arrangements Entrusted to and services will be conducted by Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.

