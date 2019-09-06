February 19, 1954 - September 2, 2019 Mrs. Linda Carol Pugh Scott, 65, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born on February 19, 1954 in Altoona, Pennsylvania to William Pugh and Mary Frances Brannigan Pugh. Mrs. Scott was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary. She lived for her grandchildren and loved her pets. Mrs. Scott was proud to be a mammographer and was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Bender. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Scott is survived by her husband of 30 years, Randy Scott; daughter, Sara Bender and life partner Chris Ancrum; son, Zachary Scott; four grandchildren, Ireland, Ava, and Aubree Bender, Jack Bender; sister, Susan Boland and husband Don; brother, William "Bill" Pugh and wife Karen, Steven Pugh and wife Blair; numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Peter Leonard, OSFS officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

