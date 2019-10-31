January 28, 1944 - October 29, 2019 Mrs. Joyce Lee Scott, 75, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born January 28, 1944 in Forsyth County to the late Hobert Glenn Church and Irene Goslen. Joyce was a generous and loving mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a lifelong member of Shiloh Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Ray Scott, Sr.; brother, Richard Church; and granddaughter, Jennifer Kay Shepard. She is survived by three children, Conrad Ray Scott, Jr., Patty Scott Coe (Steven) and Gregory Lee Scott; seven grandchildren: Joshua (Danielle), Angel, Magen, Amber (Phillip), Josh Coe (Shoko), Brandon, Dylan; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Church (Martha); and sister, Peggy Ellis (Gene). A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, November 1 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Mr. Joshua Crow and Pastor Eric Tang officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

