May 23, 1946 - October 14, 2019 SCOTT WALNUT COVE Elsie Ree Davis Scott, 73, went home to be with her Lord Monday morning, October 14, 2019 at Walnut Cove Health & Rehab. Elsie was born on May 23, 1946 in Forsyth County to the late Grover Lee and Blanche Louise Starbuck Davis. She was a member of Baux Mountain Baptist Church and was retired from Corning with 16 years of service. Elsie loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with them. In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Scott, Sr.; son, Robert Ray Scott, Jr.; sister, Nancy Hudson; and a brother, Dewey Davis. She is survived by her son, Kevin Scott (Peggy); 2 sisters, Linda Davis and Shelby Jean Mills; a stepgrandson, Cody Closson; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service and other times at the home of her sister, Linda Davis. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Scott family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W Walnut Cove, NC 27052
