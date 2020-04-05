December 4, 1926 - April 3, 2020 WINSTON SALEM Alma Merritt Scott, 93, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Alma was born on December 4, 1926 in Forsyth County to Benjamin Ira and Eva Grubbs Merritt. Alma was a long time member of Main Street Baptist Church in Kernersville and a former member of Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church in Germanton. Alma was a faithful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Alma was also a hard worker and worked alongside her second husband, Leary Norvell Scott, in their accounting business until his death in 2003. After Leary's death she continued to work in the business with her son, Kim, until her health no longer permitted. Attendance and involvement in church was of great importance to Alma. She faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher for over 60 years, ending her Sunday school tenure having taught the Ladies II Sunday School Class at Main Street Baptist Church for over 30 years. Alma was passionate about her work and fervent in her service to her church. Alma also loved to travel. She and Leary traveled to every state in the continental United States. They also traveled frequently with the Senior Adult Group at Main Street Baptist Church. Alma had a great love of her home and her family. Spending time with her family was the joy of her life. In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by her first husband, William Chester Bullin in 1954 and by Leary in 2003. Surviving are her sons, Von Bullin (wife, Linda) of Walnut Cove, Kim Scott (wife, Becky) of Kernersville, and one grandchild, Katie Scott Wingate (husband, Adam) of Kernersville. Due to the pandemic of COVID 19, a private family graveside service will be held at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Walter Overman officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Home Loving Senior Care for their compassion and care. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Main Street Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
