September 17, 1929 - August 1, 2019 Herbert Schmidt, 89, passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2019. Mr. Schmidt was born on September 17, 1929 to Peter A. Schmidt and Suzanna Penner Schmidt in Corn, Oklahoma. Mr. Schmidt graduated from high school in 1946. Following high school, Herbert attended Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas, graduating in 1951, and then Denver University in 1962 for his master's degree. Mr. Schmidt was a gifted teacher taking his skill from Corn Bible Academy in Oklahoma, to Englewood Public Schools in Englewood, Colorado, and on to Cote d'Ivoire, Africa (Ivory Coast). He was also known for his in-depth Bible teaching, being fully dedicated to the Lord, knowing the Lord Jesus provided him eternal life and salvation from sin through His death on the cross. Mr. Schmidt is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers: Ruben, Ervin, Leroy, and Chester. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Esther Vogt Schmidt; two sons: Nolan and wife Jan, Brian and wife Jean; four grandchildren: Heidi Lee, Micah Schmidt, Dory Filatov, and Derek Schmidt; and 16 great-grandchildren. The family will have a private burial. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 134 South Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 with Pastor Al Fausch officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Calvary Baptist Church toward missions outreach. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem NC 27106
