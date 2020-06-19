March 7, 1928 - June 16, 2020 Tobaccoville Theodore William Schill, 92, of Tobaccoville, NC passed away peacefully at Forsyth Medical Center with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Mr. Schill was born on March 7, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Henry August and Anna Englert Schill. He was a retired aircraft mechanic and was honored to work on Air Force One during the Ronald Reagan Presidency. He enjoyed staying physically active, and he danced on roller skates until the age of seventy-two. He also enjoyed scuba diving. Mr. Schill found pleasure in building fish aquariums and race cars. It gave him great satisfaction to mentor others. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Henry Schill. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Mary Ann Crosier Schill, his daughter, Pamela Schill Davis and husband Matthew, and his grandson, Aaron Richard Davis. A private memorial service will be held at Slate Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Lewis officiating. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Theodore William Schill. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021

