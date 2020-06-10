February 9, 1931 - May 26, 2020 Stephen Arthur Scheer, age 89, of Winston-Salem, NC and mostly Duluth, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Stephen was born on February 9, 1931 in New York City to Harry Scheer and Mildred Scheer (Eder). He earned a Bachelor's of Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School and served as an officer in the United States Air Force. Stephen is survived by his wife, Sun Cha Scheer (Lee), children, many grandchildren and grea-grandchildren. Funeral services were private due to Covid-19. A memorial service will take place in New York in the future.
