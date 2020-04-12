Schaffernoth, Gladys Harvin October 17, 1939 - April 8, 2020 Gladys Harvin Schaffernoth passed away on Wednesday evening April 8, 2020 at 8:35pm. She had been residing at SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin County, NC for less than a week prior to her death. Gladys was 80 years old. Gladys was born in Newark, NJ on October 17, 1939 and grew up in Chatham, NJ. She attended Chatham High School in Chatham, NJ and graduated in May of 1957. Gladys met the love of her life, Charles Schaffernoth, in January 1957 at a party where Charles swept her off her feet by singing her a song. Charles was away playing minor league baseball during most of 1957 and the new couple corresponded back and forth a number of times each week while separated most of '57. Later that year, Charles asked Gladys's dad for her hand in marriage over the telephone while in Colorado Springs playing ball. Charles was relieved when her dad gave him a firm "of course" and the couple got married later that year in November (11/23/57) at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chatham, NJ. Gladys and Charles moved to Winston-Salem, NC in 1964 and raised a family of 4 boys, who all went on to graduate college and have successful careers in business. They later moved to Clemmons, NC in 1984 and became founding members of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC She enjoyed playing golf with her family and friends for well over 50 years. Gladys became pretty good at the game with her lowest score being an 85. She also loved quilting and became very proficient at it, as made over 50 quilts in her lifetime. She got immense joy out of helping to teach both family members and friends, the joys of quilting. Gladys' legacy is the large family that she and Charles built over 62 years of marriage, which at the time of her death included 4 children, 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Gladys is survived by her husband, Charles Schaffernoth of Clemmons, North Carolina; Sons: Charles Jr. & Robin Schaffernoth of Carmel, IN; Robert and Tammy Schaffernoth of Snellville, GA; Thomas and Connie Schaffernoth of Redwood City, CA; Andrew and Irina Schaffernoth of Richmond, VA; Brother Charles Harvin and wife Patricia of Vero Beach, FL. Funeral and Memorial Services - Gladys will be cremated by Twin City Cremations & Funeral Services and her ashes will be placed in a Columbarium (Niche 23 in Console #1) at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC. The memorial service for Gladys will be held later in 2020 due to the COVID19 virus.

