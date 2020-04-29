August 19, 1945 - April 25, 2020 Daphne Fulp Schaffer, 74, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Saturday, April 25. Daphne was born on August 19th, 1945 to the late Annie and John Fulp in Forsyth County. She graduated from Mineral Springs High School, where she was a star basketball player. She worked in administration at Forsyth Hospital and Salem Chest Specialists, from where she retired. Daphne married Harold James "Tink" Schaffer in 1969; they had celebrated 50 years of marriage. Mrs. Schaffer is preceded in death by six siblings: Shirley F. Coordsen, Madge F. Tesh, Diane F. Ivester, and Judy F. Swaim, Dallas Fulp, and Daniel Fulp. Daphne is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harold James "Tink" Schaffer and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 933 Lousie Ave., Suite 101B, Charlotte, NC, 28204. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

