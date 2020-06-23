January 28, 1934 - June 14, 2020 Delores Miller Scales was born January 28, 1934 in Winston-Salem, NC to Ulmont and Marcella Miller and departed this life Sunday, June 14th, 2020 after an extended illness. Delores was a graduate of Atkins High School and graduated Winston-Salem Teachers College with a BS degree in Education. She joined the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School system where she enjoyed a long career as an elementary school teacher, the majority of which was served at Bolton Elementary School. She was a dedicated teacher who loved her students and pushed them to perform to their fullest potential. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L Scales, Jr. and eldest son, Robert L Scales III. She leaves to cherish her memories her sons, William S. Scales, Christopher L. Scales and Charles H. Scales; a daughter, Jannifer D. Scales; nine grandchildren, Renita L. Scales, Robert L. Scales IV, Alexis K. Scales, Matthew C. Scales, Charles H. Scales II, Ariel R. Scales, Richard L. Scales, Jayson T. Williamson and Justin T. Williamson; a sister-in-law, Linda S. (Arthur) Dark; five great-grandchildren, Makayla Jones, Joshua Scales, Jeremiah Scales, Aiden Miller, and Chloe Kellner; and a host of nieces and nephews. A graveside memorial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Due to current restrictions, attendants are asked to remain in their vehicles during the memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem NC.

