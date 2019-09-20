March 16, 1930 - September 18, 2019 Mrs. Anne Ford Scales entered her eternal home following several months of declining health on September 18, 2019 early in the morning at her home with her husband and daughter at her side. She was born March 16, 1930 in Winston-Salem, N.C. to Clifton and Maye Ford who both preceded her in death. She was an active member at New Friendship Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was a homemaker and served as a faithful supportive pastor's wife for over fifty years. Surviving are her husband of 71 years, James Robert Scales; a daughter, Sandra Scales Kearns and husband James; two grandchildren, Melissa Lampley and husband Bryan and Robert Kearns and wife Tina; four great-grandchildren: Shelbi, Carolyn ("Izzy"), Brett, and Kane; a sister, Jean Ford Peak; a half-sister, Janet Ford Linville; and two half-brothers, Bill Ford and Rick Ford. There will be a time for family and friends to offer their condolences on September 20, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 at Hayworth Miller Funeral Home on Silas Creek in Winston-Salem, N.C. Her celebration of life will be conducted at New Friendship Baptist Church on September 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. officiated by Pastor Chris Byrne, assisted by Steve Smith, pastor of Oakview Baptist Church in High Point, N.C. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. Anne loved flowers, animals, and nature. She loved and prayed for her family faithfully. She loved attending church and the fellowship she had with the members as she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to On Wings Like a Dove, P.O. Box 557, Clemmons, N.C. 27012. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
