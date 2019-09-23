July 24, 1935 - September 20, 2019 James Phillip Sawyers, age 84, of Pilot Mountain, NC passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born to Gratsie James Sawyers and Nina Mae Bryant Sawyers on July 24, 1935 in Surry County. He leaves behind to cherish his memory; three daughters, Pamela (Robert) Province, Teresa Simmons, and Kelly (Brent) Pridgen; six grandchildren, Brannon Ballard, Misty Davis, Ashley Collins, Nolan Simmons, Kendall Pridgen, Brenner Pridgen; and five great-grandchildren, Dillon Ballard, Harper Ballard, Addison Davis, Austyn Davis, and Malaki Murphy; and one sister Frankye Hutchens Mr. Sawyers was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 60 years, Janice Love Moseley Sawyers, his parents, Gratsie James and Nina Mae Bryant Sawyers and a grandson, Justin Collins. A long career in mechanical engineering and farming led Mr. Sawyers to meet and make many friends along the way. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and enjoyed family gatherings with favorite dishes prepared by his wife and daughters. Family will receive friends at Cox-Needham Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 PM. A funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Cox-Needham Funeral Chapel with Rev. Gerald Jones officiating. Mr. Sawyers will be laid to rest at Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Sawyers family. Cox-Needham 822 W. Main St. Pilot Mountain, NC
