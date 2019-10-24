September 14, 1938 - October 21, 2019 Edith Lois Bowman Sawyers of Ararat, VA passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2019. She was a very kind, loving, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was married to the love of her life, the late Arville Sawyers, for 56 years. There was no one she would rather be with than him. She lived in Mount Airy, NC for 43 years where she raised her only son, Bruce. Edith was an amazing cook and loved to invite friends over to their home to sit on a rocking chair or swing on her front porch. She had a wonderful personality and would visit with anyone who came over. She had a huge heart and was incredibly loving. She loved spending time with her family the most. Her son, his wife, and her grandchildren always knew there was a place for them in her home or around her table. She spent 15 years working for RJ Reynolds. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Arville Sawyers, her parents, Perry and Mary Alice Bowman, and her siblings, Etta Stanley, Theresa Stanley, JoBill Bowman, Glen Bowman, Marvin Bowman, Malcom Bowman, and Harry Bowman. She is survived by her siblings: Clyde Bowman, Elaine Draughn, and Effie Sawyers. She leaves a legacy of love with her son, Bruce Sawyers and his wife, Jamie Harrelson. Her grandchildren, Suzanne and Mark Morgan, Kevin and Jennie Sawyers, Krissi Sawyers, Lauren and Chris McClintock, Joshua Harrelson, and Erica Harrelson and her 14 great-grandchildren. We are very blessed to be a part of Edith's family. Her funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00 pm at Doe Run Baptist Church, 903 Doe Run Rd Ararat, VA 24053. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:00 until 1:00 at Doe Run Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Yadkin Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Service 206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030
