LEXINGTON - Mrs. Pamela Starr Jackson Saunders, 64, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Skyline Memory Gardens. (Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy)

To send flowers to the family of Pamela Saunders, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 28
Graveside Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
11:00AM
Skyline Memory Gardens
432 Old Buck Shoals Road
Mount Airy, NC 27030
