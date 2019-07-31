June 18, 1956 - July 28, 2019 Minister Diana Legette Saunders, licensed and ordained to the gospel ministry, was born on June 18, 1956 to Brisco and Mamie Legette. A native of Mullins, South Carolina, she spent seventy-five percent of her life in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She departed this life on July 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by both parents; two sisters, Lila M. Legette and Ophelia Legette; two brothers, Mr. Louis Legette and Mr. Brisco Legette, Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Terry Gould. Minister Saunders leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Miss Danielle D. Saunders and granddaughters, Empress and Chloe Diane Saunders and Tiffany Nichole (Sherman) Henderson and granddaughters, Nevaeh Graham, Jordan Graham, Kohan and Brightley Henderson, all of Winston-Salem, NC; two sisters, Ms. Betty Gould of Winston-Salem, NC and Ms. Noval M. Legette of Brooklyn, New York; a brother, Michael Anthony Legette of Winston-Salem, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She was educated in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System. Diana received her licensed practical nursing license in 1992 from Forsyth Technical College and she received her bachelor's in nursing degree as an RN at Winston-Salem State University in 1998. Minister Saunders was an educator and instructor adjunct professor at Forsyth Tech, Guilford Technical Community College, and Mount Eagle College where she taught NA 1 and NA 2 courses and NA 1 and NA 2 refresher courses as a prerequisite to the medical profession. In 2012, Minister Saunders received her license from the state of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to foster children ages 0 to 21 years of age. In 1978, Minister Saunders accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior, and was baptized by the late EL Clarke, Sr. of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. There was always a spiritual call on her life that set her apart for the ministry. Minister Saunders heard the voice of God to teach and preach the gospel under the leadership and guidance of Doctor Robert L. McGowens of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in 2005. She preached and taught adult Sunday school, evangelized with the prison ministry in the Salisbury and Winston-Salem Forsyth County Jails. In 1996, she received recognition and certificates from Winston-Salem State University for Old and New Testament studies of the Bible. God has blessed Minister Saunders with many talents with which she sang in choirs, she was an anointed prayer warrior, and the assistant servant leader to the evangelism ministry, worship leader and sang with divine praise. Her goal was to encourage and save the lost at any cost. Minister Saunders was a member of Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist Church of both Winston-Salem and Charlotte, NC, where she was ordained under the leadership of Dr. Robert McGowens. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church with Dr. Robert McGowens officiating. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 11:30 am until 12 noon on Thursday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
