February 8, 1939 - January 23, 2020 Betty Stout Williams Saunders flew out on the wings of an angel Thursday night and rests now in the arms of her mama. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and generosity of heart so big that it extended across eight decades and created an incredible bond with anyone that knew her. She leaves behind the love of her life, Owen Saunders; three children, Lisa, Lori, and Paul; daughter-in-heart, Temma; beloved son-in-law, Jim; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren as well as a sundry of "heart" siblings and scattered cousins; and the Wineaux women and more friends than you can imagine. Truly to know her was to love her. She also has three sons and their wives and children that she inherited. She fell in love with them just as she did their father and grandfather, Owen. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers. She was the loving widow of Paul Williams, who predeceased her in 1995. A celebration of life, love, and laughter will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Hayworth Miller Silas Creek. A private family interment will be held in Goldsboro. The family requests that in lieu of flowers you donate to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Saunders, Betty Stout Williams
