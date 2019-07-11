June 21, 1941 - July 6, 2019 Marion MacQueen Johnston Sari, 78, of Winston-Salem, died Saturday July 6, 2019 peacefully at home. She was born June 21, 1941 in Port Huron, Michigan. Marion was the third of four children born to Dwight and Dorothy Johnston. She was a graduate of the University of Michigan and devoted her career to teaching children. She married F. John Sari, III in 1963 and was married for 39 years before he died in 2002. Marion and John lived in many different cities and states before settling in Winston-Salem where she lived for the last 45 years. Marion was a retired school teacher of kindergarten and 1st grades at Old Town Elementary School. Focused on literacy, she taught hundreds of children how to read, including her students, her own children, grandchildren and close neighbors. Her self-described style of teaching was not to the class, but to the child. Marion was a member of the Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, the Chancel Choir, and also the Joy Singers Choir. She loved music and the arts and enjoyed painting with vibrant style and color with her lifelong friends and artists Diane Miller and Kristina Miller. She is survived by her children John and Jean Sari, Jim Sari, Jennifer and Liston Moser, Lisa Sari, grandchildren, Sam, Hannah, Jack, Frank, Claire, Henry, Gwen, Curt, Patrick and Matthew, brother Michael Johnston, and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held in late July. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Old Town Elementary School, 3930 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
