December 7, 1994 - February 12, 2020 Samantha Nicole Sapp passed away unexpectedly the night of February 12. 2020. Samantha was a truly unique soul who could be fierce yet gentle and kind. She will be truly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Sapp, Jr., and meemaw, Ann Curlings. Samantha leaves behind her daughter, Averie Sapp; mother, Beth Jones; stepfather, Mike Jones; stepmother, Sheila Sapp; sister, Katie Sapp; brother, Flynt Warner; step-siblings, Hunter and Raven Jones; and many other family members and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 29th from 2-4 pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home. Casual attire and jeans are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a UTMA for Samantha's daughter Averie Sapp at State Employees Credit Union. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
Most Popular
-
Routine Uber ride takes a frightening turn for local business owner
-
Forsyth's second Cracker Barrel opens off Union Cross Road
-
Schools closed Friday in Winston-Salem/Forsyth
-
'American Idol' judges tell High Point native to take her audition to the street. See how she did.
-
Hold off on new trial for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, N.C. Attorney General says in petition to N.C. Supreme Court
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately