December 7, 1994 - February 12, 2020 Samantha Nicole Sapp passed away unexpectedly the night of February 12. 2020. Samantha was a truly unique soul who could be fierce yet gentle and kind. She will be truly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Sapp, Jr., and meemaw, Ann Curlings. Samantha leaves behind her daughter, Averie Sapp; mother, Beth Jones; stepfather, Mike Jones; stepmother, Sheila Sapp; sister, Katie Sapp; brother, Flynt Warner; step-siblings, Hunter and Raven Jones; and many other family members and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 29th from 2-4 pm at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home. Casual attire and jeans are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a UTMA for Samantha's daughter Averie Sapp at State Employees Credit Union. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

To plant a tree in memory of Samantha Sapp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries