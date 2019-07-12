May 16, 1934 - July 10, 2019 Mocksville - Mrs. Nancy J. Sapp, 85, of Pineville Road passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, friends, and her loyal dog, Gypsy, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin. She was born May 16, 1934 in Nashville, TN to the late Grady and Maggie Mims Mingle. Mrs. Sapp worked for several years with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Arista Mills, and she was a faithful member of Yadkin Valley Baptist Church for several years. Mrs. Sapp was a strong-willed, loving, devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker for her family. She had a deep love for her family and her church family at Yadkin Valley Baptist. She kept a strong faith to leave a great testimony for everyone, by reading her Bible daily, and ensuring that all of her family knew about her faith in Christ. She enjoyed word searches, picture puzzles, loved all kinds of animals and enjoyed watching the birds and deer from her windows. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Carl Sapp, Sr., and by a grandson, Collin Hovis. Surviving are her daughter, Mona Sapp Childress, and husband, Sam; her sons, Bill Sapp and Jeff Sapp; grandchildren, Nick Canupp and wife, Jamie, Audrey Sapp, Crystal Nichole Bitzel; great-grandchildren, Claire Evelynn Canupp, Keaton Fitzgerald, Charlotte Fishman, and Aubree Sapp. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Saturday at Yadkin Valley Baptist Church, 1324 Yadkin Valley Road, Advance, NC. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM Saturday in the church with Rev. Ronnie Craddock and Rev. Rick Baker, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Most Popular
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
Baptist nurse, three other men pull woman out of burning car in U.S. 52 crash
-
Cupcake shop theft, vandalism will close business temporarily. Community rallies with 'Buy out the Bakery' campaign.
-
New drive-thru offers Southern favorites in Clemmons
-
3 teenagers arrested in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old boy
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately