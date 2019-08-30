June 1, 1967 - August 5, 2019 James "Wink" Sapp died unexpectedly in his home on Monday night, August 5. James "Wink" Sapp was born June 1, 1967 to James Sapp, Sr. and Glenda Foster Sapp. James attended Parkland High School and was a member of the school wrestling team that won the state championship in 1985. He loved to fish and hunt and go bowling and enjoyed watching Nascar racing. He attended Immanuel Moravian Church throughout his childhood. He worked with his father as a mechanic before going on to Tyko Electronics as a master mechanic. He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenda Sapp, and a brother, Jeff Peoples. His surviving family includes his wife, Scotty Sapp, and his son, Hunter Sapp, as well as his father, Jim Sapp, Sr. A celebration of his life will be held August 31 at 1:00 pm. at Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church, 3680 Old Lexington Rd., Winston-Salem, NC. Cheryl Cottingham will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends and family prior to the service from 12:00 to 12:45. The family has asked that any memorials be made to the Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

