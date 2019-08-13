May 28, 1925 - August 9, 2019 We were richly blessed with the life of Evelyn Marie Patterson Sapp for 94 years. She passed to her heavenly home on August 9, 2019 at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community. Evelyn was born in Forsyth County on May 28, 1925 to Ivory Weisner Patterson and James William Patterson. Her older brother (deceased) was Charles D. Patterson. After graduating from Griffith High School she went to work for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. as a payroll clerk in several different tobacco offices until she retired in 1982. She married the love of her life, Gerald Wayne "Buddy" Sapp, on June 21, 1947. She missed Buddy terribly since his passing in February 2012. They had a wonderful, long and happy marriage. Their son, Gerald Wayne Sapp, Jr. and his wife Terri, whom Evelyn loved as her own daughter, of Kernersville, are thankful for the legacy Evelyn and Buddy passed to them and their grandchildren. Evelyn is also survived by grandson Daniel Wayne Sapp of Brevard, NC and granddaughter Meredith Sapp McCay and husband Kyle of Winston-Salem and was so excited about the upcoming arrival of her first great-grandchild. She also leaves several special nieces and nephews. The celebration of Evelyn's life will be on Wednesday, August 14th at 1:00pm at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, 794 Sedge Garden Rd., Kernersville, NC. Visitation with the family will follow the service in the fellowship hall. Evelyn's family is so thankful for the love and care the entire family received at Arbor Acres by the wonderful staff in assisted living for 3 years and in skilled care for the last several weeks. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorials be directed to Arbor Acres, 1240 Arbor Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Phone #336-724-7921. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Most Popular
-
Video posted on Facebook shows immediate aftermath of mall shooting
-
Victim, suspect identified after shooting leaves one dead at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem
-
Unfair traffic stop cemented trooper's career with Highway Patrol
-
Nearly 150 people gather for candlelight vigil for shooting victim
-
Despite charging thousands less, Winston-Salem surgeon left fighting to overturn health care monopoly
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately