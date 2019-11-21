March 3, 1951 - November 18, 2019 Brenda Sue Santoro, 68, of King, North Carolina left this life and was welcomed Home on Monday, November 18, 2019 while surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Gary, West Virginia on March 3, 1951. Brenda was a loving wife, selfless mother and doting "Nana B." She is survived by her husband of close to 40 years, Mark Santoro of King, NC and her children, Delaney (Jill) Santoro, Nikki (Mike) Cline, Tony Santoro and Frankie Santoro as well as five grandchildren, Emma, Ava, Gus and Ana Santoro and Izzy Cline. Also left to cherish her memories are her siblings, Leonard (Rosemary) Murray of Indianapolis, Indiana, Frankie (Elisabeth) Murray of Pawleys Island, South Carolina and Sandra Goss of Lowell, Indiana along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her younger brother, William Murray and eldest grandson, Gage Edwards. On Monday, November 25, family and friends will be received during a Celebration of Life reception from 2:00-4:00. Immediately following, all are welcome to attend a funeral mass. Her remembrance will be honored at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 105 Good Shepherd Drive in King, NC. Monetary donations in honor of Brenda Santoro can be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
