November 3, 1942 - February 22, 2020 BEAUFORT, SC - Adelaide Sanford, 77, died peacefully at home February 22, 2020, with her husband and two sons by her side. Adelaide was born November 3, 1942 in Salisbury. She graduated high school at Campbell Academy in Buie's Creek, college at Queen's University in Charlotte, and she received her registered nursing diploma from Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte. Her career was impressive: she worked as a school nurse in Mannheim, Germany; during the Vietnam War she specialized in tropical medicine at the U.S. Army hospital in Bangkok, Thailand; and later, when she returned to Mocksville, she became director of nursing at Davie County Hospital. Her greatest satisfaction in nursing was her 32 years at the Veterans Affairs Hospital where she specialized in psychiatric nursing. Adelaide retired with her husband, Charles "Mac" Weill, in January 2008, relocating to Beaufort, SC where they lived for the past 12 years. She loved Beaufort and all the friends she made. Adelaide spent many hours volunteering at the Good Neighbor Medical Clinic on Lady's Island. Lai-Lai, as she was known by family and friends, always loved nursing and helping others which was evident through her time as a Stephen Minister at the Sea Island Presbyterian Church. Adelaide was preceded in death by her parents, Lash Gaither Sanford, Sr. and Caroline Long Sanford. She is survived by her husband, Charles "Mac" Weill; three children, Dr. Carrie Antoinette Kent (Mike), John Kenneth Carter, Jr. (Vanessa), and Benjamin Gaither Carter; her older brother, Lash Gaither Sanford Jr.; younger sister, Caroline Sanford Gee; four grandchildren, Chanell Alexis Carter, John Benjamin Carter, Thomas Kent, and Daniel Kent. Adelaide always put the needs of her family and others above her own; she touched and changed the lives of family, friends, and patients. She made a real difference to all around her and will be missed dearly. A graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 22, at Joppa Cemetery, 902 US Hwy. 601 N, Mocksville, with Rev. Dana Fruits officiating. Condolences: www.lambertgrahamfuneralhome.com. Lambert Funeral Home 635 Wilkesboro Street, Mocksville
